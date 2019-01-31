“What’s Poppin!” – Drake Hits Up McDonald’s / Ariana Grande’s New Tattoo / Update On Jussie Smollett

Follow @AngieAngeAm
Hola, ok…so Drizzy Drake hit up McDonald’s for a little late night snack…and tipped the employees.
Ariana Grande got a new tattoo..but it wasn’t quite what she had in mind!
Update on Jussie Smollett…there is a grainy video that show possible “person’s of interest”
- Little Bacon Bear x Tahoe: KYS Versus Interview
- Little Bacon Bear x Jordan Jackson: KYS Versus Interview
- Azealia Banks Spotted Acting Up At Dallas BBQ In NYC, Allegedly
- 18-Year-Old Charged For Loch Raven High Teacher Assault
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours