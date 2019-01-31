Hey look, another Azealia Banks story that has nothing to do with her actual music. This time, the “212” rapper was allegedly spotted acting up in a Dallas BBQ in New York City.

Reports Page Six:

Eyewitnesses told Page Six that the famous hotheaded rapper was dining Tuesday night at the East Village location of Dallas BBQ, where she enjoyed one of the restaurant’s famous Texas-size margaritas — and caused a commotion.

“She was making a scene,” one spy told us. “She’s drinking a big-gulp margarita, yelling to no one about having meetings and chatting up the unamused elderly couple next to her.”

Banks later shared a video on her Instagram story of herself leaving the location as she vented about the Rolling Loud music festival not booking her.

“I’m very jealous. I’m very pressed … I won’t tear the bitch down,” she said. “I just want a conversation. I’m harder than most of these rap n—–s.”

Most recenty, Azealia Banks was calling for Cardi B to address ethnic cleansing in the Dominican Republic and also basically pissed off all of Ireland.

The irony is that Banks still gets props for her music and shows, she just can’t seem to get out of her own way.

Banks took to her IG to deny acting a fool in Dallas BBQ, though.

—

Photo: WENN.com

Azealia Banks Spotted Acting Up At Dallas BBQ In NYC, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: