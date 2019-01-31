Chicago Cops Have Video Of Persons Of Interest In Jussie Smollett Assault

The reported attack on Empire actor Jussie Smollett is still under investigation, and Chicago police have since produced a video that may aid the case. In the surveillance footage, two persons of interest are seen in the clip and are thought to have been near where the alleged hate crime against Smollett took place.

“Police detectives have located surveillance cameras that show potential people of interest in the alleged assault and battery that was reported,” Chicago PD said in a statement regarding the investigation.

The police say, “While the video footage does not depict an assault, the individuals pictured are seen in the vicinity” of where the incident went down.

Officials are now going through the video and putting together a sample to hand out to the public in the hopes of identifying the possible suspects.

As we reported, police have been combing the area near Smollett’s luxury high-rise apartment ever since he claims to have been attacked in a racial and homophobic-fueled tirade.

In a screen grab from the surveillance video, two men in dark clothing are seen near the location of the attack but police aren’t saying just yet that they are suspects.

Stars have been rallying around Smollett, who appeared to be on the mend based on released photos of him recovering in a local hospital.

