18-Year-Old Charged For Loch Raven High Teacher Assault

An 18-year-old student is facing charges related to the alleged assault of a teacher at Loch Raven High School on Tuesday.

According to Baltimore County Police, Geronimo Harding Jr. was speaking with the teacher, who was seated at his desk in his classroom, when he became agitated. He then suddenly began punching the teacher in the face, knocking him onto the ground, where he continued to hit the teacher in the face and torso.

The teacher was treated at an area hospital for serious facial wounds. According to online case records, Harding just turned 18 earlier this month.

He is being held without bail and is due back in court on February 22nd.

Source: Fox Baltimore

