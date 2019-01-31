Beyoncé Is Offering Fans A Lifetime Supply Of Concert Tickets For Going Vegan And The Bey Hive Has Their Lettuce READY

Beyoncé isn’t always vegan, but she’s known for going on a strict vegan diet before huge events like while training for her momentous Coachella performance in 2018.

With this information in mind, it’s pretty safe to assume Bey feels her best when she’s vegan–so why wouldn’t she want all of her fans to feel their best, too? That along with the obvious fact that going vegan is best for all our little animal friends and the planet makes for a pretty good case, but a lot of people still don’t have the discipline or the desire to completely give up meat and all other animal products.

Well, Beyoncé has a solution for that: because if anything can make us all go vegan, it’s the promise of some free Jay Z and Beyoncé tickets. Mrs. Knowles-Carter took to Instagram and posted a picture of her “Greenprint,” which is basically what she does in order to reduce her carbon emissions. For Bey, this means eating a plant-based breakfast and also doing “meatless Mondays”. Other options on the Greenprint website include eating plant-based meals at work, eating two plant-based meals a day, and eating plant-based meals only throughout the week.

Like I mentioned before–Beyoncé promoting her healthy lifestyle is great…but what fans are most intrigued by is the caption for this instagram post.

The star wrote, “Click the link in my bio for a chance to win tickets to any JAY and/or my shows for life.”

You read that right. Free tickets to any Beyoncé and/or Jay-Z concert FOR. LIFE. Just for eating your fruits and veggies. Yeah, we can manage that.

As you might imagine, just like any time something happens with Bey, fans were absolutely freaking out over this opportunity. Yes, they’re willing to go vegan for Beyoncé and yes, the reactions were absolutely hilarious.

holdon…. Beyoncé offering lifetime tickets to all her shows if we win a contest for going vegan? bitch hand me some lettuce. — ZÉ TAYLOR (@FATHERBONNET) January 31, 2019

“b**ch hand me some lettuce” just might be the best quote of 2019.

Meat??? Never heard of her pic.twitter.com/Y1idgsQMre — Satans Wifey (@thollandhugs) January 31, 2019

me forcing myself to go vegan to win those free beyoncé tickets pic.twitter.com/rFOybqOrBo — alexis (@alexiswellss) January 31, 2019

Beyoncé knows how loyal her fans are, so it’s really no surprise that they’d all be so ready to drop meat for some free tickets.

If Beyoncé & JAY-Z thinks i’m gonna eat their vegan shit for free tickets, they absolutely right. pic.twitter.com/BHf6REBKKU — BTK (@BTKTHERAPPER) January 30, 2019

Wait…Beyoncé giving out free tickets for life for going vegan?! pic.twitter.com/7CpzxW3nTY — Raincloud Anderson (@unprECEded) January 31, 2019

Me eating meat after I entered the contest to win Beyoncé concert tickets for life for being vegan pic.twitter.com/95bFeLQAws — t (@tayywurrr) January 31, 2019

Well…listen. We all want free tickets, okay? But sometimes we also wanna keep eating things other than lettuce.

But some fans are dedicated enough to get their whole family in on it. Even the bed bugs.

ALL my family are going vegan. my momma, my dog. even my bed bugs PERIOD. we all seeing Aunt Beyoncé https://t.co/rQr7LWFQsP — ora (@needyora) January 31, 2019

And other fans are just wheeling and dealing to get what they really want.

beyoncé wont leave us alone about being vegan… she been buggin for years the same way we’ve been begging for the formation world tour. so why don’t we make a deal. you give us the formation world tour dvd, we’ll do your vegan challenge @beyonce pic.twitter.com/TaNXfT6prT — reney (@YonceMadeMeDoIt) January 31, 2019

So when the statistics come out in a few years and show a rise in veganism in 2019, we all know what happened.

Thanks, Beyoncé.

