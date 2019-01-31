Radio One stands with Bennett College and we are encouraging our listeners to do the same. Bennett College (one of only two all-female HBCUs) needs to raise 5 million dollars by Feb 1st to maintain their accreditation with SACSCOC.

Since 1873, Bennett College has created a place for black women’s voices and brilliance to be developed and cultivated. When you #StandWithBennett, you are preserving the legacy and excellence of black women in the U.S.

You can make a donation or get more information on the campaign by clicking the Bennett logo.

#StandWithBennett

#StandWithBennett, How You Can Help Bennett College Keep Their Accreditation