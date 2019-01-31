CLOSE
#StandWithBennett, How You Can Help Bennett College Keep Their Accreditation

Stand With Bennett

Radio One stands with Bennett College and we are encouraging our listeners to do the same. Bennett College (one of only two all-female HBCUs) needs to raise 5 million dollars by Feb 1st to maintain their accreditation with SACSCOC.

The Long Walk With Pfeiffer

Since 1873, Bennett College has created a place for black women’s voices and brilliance to be developed and cultivated. When you #StandWithBennett, you are preserving the legacy and excellence of black women in the U.S.

You can make a donation or get more information on the campaign by clicking the Bennett logo.

 

#StandWithBennett

#StandWithBennett, How You Can Help Bennett College Keep Their Accreditation was originally published on kissrichmond.com

