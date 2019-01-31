Cardi B Calls Claims Of Quality Control Music Lawsuit False

Rumors began swirling about that Cardi B was set to launch a lawsuit against the Quality Control Music but it appears the news isn’t true. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the Invasion Of Privacy star shot down the chatter against the lawsuit, while referring to Quality Control as “family.”

Page Six reports:

The “Money” rapper posted a screen grab on Wednesday of multiple news reports claiming she was suing the Atlanta label that puts out Migos’ music and poured cold water on them all with her caption.

“BIG F–KIN LIES wow !” she wrote. “This is sooo scary who come up with this ? Don’t ya know we family!”

The reports are tied to self-described “autograph hound” Giovanni Arnold’s lawsuit alleging that the famous couple orchestrated his beatdown after he asked the “Bodack Yellow” emcee for her autograph outside the Mark Hotel following last May’s Met Gala.

To show off how unbothered she was, Cardi concluded in her deleted IG post that all folks should be worried about is her song “Twerk” charting well and that her husband Offset’s new upcoming album is “beautiful.”

