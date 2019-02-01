Come CUFF With Us!

Come join the Angie Ange in the Morning Crew for our “Cuff on the Roof” event at Society Restaurant & Lounge on February 7th from 6-9pm!
We will have some time for mingling with specialty drinks in honor of #teamChey & #teamMoney from 6-6:45pm
Then we will play a few rounds of Cuff Cards and end the night with everyone falling in love…. or just having a good time!
click here to register for FREE: Angie-Ange-Cuff.eventbrite.com
Special giveways will be going on all night long! We’re excited to see you there!
