[Music Video] Look Back At It by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Mike Jack Wit Da Hoodie

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie of Atlantic Records / Highbridge, The Label, has returned after a successful sophomore album release of Hoodie SZN, which spent two weeks in the spotlight on the Billboard 200 album charts. This time around, he’s dropping a visual for his lead single “Look Back At It.”

I always find it interesting that his birth name is “Artist,” I refuse to label A Boogie as a rapper or traditional singer. He probably sees himself as so also, pulling strong influences from the legendary artistry of Michael Jackson through audio and visual odes.

The video follows the social media personality’s life as he’s yelled at by his father for making music. The video takes a trippy turn when the boy is sucked into a TV screen, transporting him to the realm of the playful Highbridge High School. It’s clear that the father isn’t the greatest, as we see the mother drinking “Happy Tea” before the young kid is transported back to reality. The New York-based rapper is also featured in the visual, where he swoons over a cheerleader’s good looks.

– Torsten Ingvaldsen of HypeBeast