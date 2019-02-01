CLOSE
“What’s Poppin!” – Lil Wayne Suing His Former Attorney / Bey & Jay Offering Free Tix To Their Show / Jussie Smollett Update!

2017 Lil Weezyana Fest

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Hola, ok…so Wayne is suing his former attorney for $20M for funds he’s skimmed off the top from Weezy’s account!

Beyonce and Jay Z are offering lifetime tickets to their shows…if you can go vegan for a month!

Jussie’s camp is clearing up confusion about the vicious attack that happened earlier this week. And Jussie will be performing on Saturday…and is expected to address homophobia, racism and MAGA.

