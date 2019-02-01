“What’s Poppin!” – Lil Wayne Suing His Former Attorney / Bey & Jay Offering Free Tix To Their Show / Jussie Smollett Update!

Hola, ok…so Wayne is suing his former attorney for $20M for funds he’s skimmed off the top from Weezy’s account!

Beyonce and Jay Z are offering lifetime tickets to their shows…if you can go vegan for a month!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Jussie’s camp is clearing up confusion about the vicious attack that happened earlier this week. And Jussie will be performing on Saturday…and is expected to address homophobia, racism and MAGA.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: