“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar Micheaux

Black History Month
| 02.01.19
Oscar Devereaux Micheaux (January 2, 1884 – March 25, 1951) was an African-American author, film director and independent producer of more than 44 films. Although the short-lived Lincoln Motion Picture Company was the first movie company owned and controlled by black filmmakers, Micheaux is regarded as the first major African-American feature filmmaker, a prominent producer of race film, and has been described as “the most successful African-American filmmaker of the first half of the 20th century”. He produced both silent films and sound films when the industry changed to incorporate speaking actors.

The Gunsaulus Mystery

Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty

