Detroit Sisters Open Bread & Breakfast In Downtown Detroit

Detroit natives, Francina and Roderica James are the owners of the new bed & breakfast, The Cochrane House in Downtown Detroit. The home away from home experience is offering visitors a new way to enjoy traveling to Detroit.

The sister duo have been entrepreneurs for several years. Roderica James, a Martin Luther King High grad, graduated from Eastern University and began a career in education. After spending time in the education field she went on to work with her mother’s company, EduTech Tutoring. She expanded the business to Atlanta, Georgia and Jackson, Mississippi where she became Southern Regional Director. Today, she is the founder of The Cochrane House and also continues her work with the youth by creating programs and teaching them about social, life and entrepreneurship skills through the non-profit organizations that she is affiliated with, such as: The Cochrane House Non – Profit (Michigan) and New Morning Light Community Development Project (Georgia).

Francina James, also a Martin Luther King High grad, graduated from the University of Michigan and also worked in education. Francina is also a graduate of Thomas M. Cooley Law School, and is currently a licensed attorney.

They found the property in 2009 and started renovations in 2013. The property was previously owned by Lyman Cochrane who was Judge of the Superior Court of Detroit in 1873.

We want people to come in and relax, play music, a board game, and/or have a glass of wine. Our whole goal is for our guests to be in an atmosphere where their mind, body, and soul is relaxed. We want our guests to have the best experience possible. When you walk into the doors you can feel the family atmosphere. -Roderica James, Co-Owner

After many years of renovations, the bed and breakfast opened in 2018 and offers travelers a unique way to experience Detroit. The rustic yet modern home offers guests home-cooked meals, home-made soaps, spa services, and complimentary wifi services. The space features three guest rooms and is also available for private parties and events.

For more information visit https://www.thecochranehouse.com

Take a look at the house:

Detroit Sisters Open Bread & Breakfast In Downtown Detroit was originally published on www.kissdetroit.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: