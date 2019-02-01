CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Meet The Chicago Woman Who Bought Hotel Rooms For The Homeless During The Polar Vortex

Candice Payne, 34, wanted to ensure that the Windy City's displaced residents had a safe place to stay during the record-low temps.

Leave a comment

The Good Samaritan behind buying numerous hotel rooms for the homeless to stay in during Chicago’s bitter Polar Vortex has finally been revealed. And it’s an amazing and generous Black woman!

The Chicago Tribune reported that Candice Payne, 34, and her husband would drive past a homeless tent camp on the south side under the Dan Ryan expressway often, but when the temperature dropped to record lows earlier this week, they worried what would happen to the city’s displaced residents.

“We wanted to get as much of them out of there as possible,” Payne told the Chicago Tribune.

Initially, the couple and some friends drove by the homeless camp Tuesday night and persuaded as many as they could to the Amber Inn at 39th Street and Michigan Avenue, renting 20 rooms at about $70 a piece on her Amex card, the Tribune reported.

Payne admitted that the Amber was the only place that would take the homeless in.

Afterwards, she posted on social media that she needed donations to get even more people off the streets. That’s when the money came flooding in.

“Maybe they didn’t know how to or where to start to help, so I’m glad that I was able to be that vehicle,” Payne, who works in real estate, told CBS 2 Chicago News.

By Thursday night, with the help of numerous volunteers—including complete strangers—and the Paynes, they had a whopping 60 rooms for four nights, enough for about 120 people.

“I also have a real estate brokerage, so some of the agents came out to help,” Candice said. “They cooked for the homeless, helping serving them.”

Two men who benefitted from Payne’s generosity, thanked Payne for the generous donation. Jermaine and Robert told CBS Chicago that Candice is “their angel.”

“We don’t get that type of help,” Jermaine said. “I really needed them at that point, so they came right in time.”

“We hear about that on the news and other places but I seen it up close and personal today, and I really want to thank y’all for looking out for our people,” Robert added.

I don’t know about you, but this act of kindness is exactly the story I needed to read today.

Bless you Candice for showing us that humanity isn’t dead.

RELATED NEWS:

Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman To Walk In Freezing Cold, Calls It ‘Black Girl Magic’

Meet The 86-Year-Old Grandma Who Lost 120 Pounds Working Out In Her Living Room

Meet The Amazing 24-Year-Old Single Mother Who Just Graduated From Harvard Law School

Colin Kaepernick Teacher

These Teachers Have The Most Inspiring Black History Month Decorations We've Ever Seen!

32 photos Launch gallery

These Teachers Have The Most Inspiring Black History Month Decorations We've Ever Seen!

Continue reading These Teachers Have The Most Inspiring Black History Month Decorations We’ve Ever Seen!

These Teachers Have The Most Inspiring Black History Month Decorations We've Ever Seen!

[caption id="attachment_3022351" align="alignleft" width="747"] Source: Glen Mourning / @mourningknows[/caption] Black History Month is finally here and across the country there are dedicated and passionate teachers going above and beyond to ensure that their students have a memorable, inspiring and impactful February. One way they're doing that is by using their creativity and pride to decorate their classroom doors to pay homage to African-American heroes. One teacher that caught our eye was Glen Mourning, an author and fourth grade teacher from Friendship Public Charter School in Washington D.C. See, the 31-year-old educator and former football player used his door to highlight Colin Kaepernick for his school's annual door decorating contest. Mourning told HelloBeautiful that their school has a strong focus on social justice and strives to make the connection between those core values and learning, which is important for Friendship's predominately Black and Latino student population. "We don’t necessarily teach a mainstream curriculum, so we don’t start our Black History lessons with slavery," Mourning stressed. Adding, "Our kids and our families are used to knowing more about the contributions of folks like us from all different perspectives and time periods." https://twitter.com/schell50/status/1091092589766471681 For Mourning, Colin is a perfect example of someone stands up for Black lives, an example his students can relate to and one he can expand on. "It's a pretty abstract concept for our 9 and 10-year olds to understand the power of Colin choosing to take a knee and being ostracized for it. So we make sure they understand that he's more than just the 'dude with the Afro that took a knee,' but that these social injustices he's speaking about are still happening." He adds, "That, and the importance of integrity and how doing the right thing can mean that people will not always support you." Mourning also makes sure his students know about Kaepernick's work outside of football, teaching them about his, "Know Your Rights Camp, his foundation and how he has impacted people all round the world." "His actions are bigger than the NFL; it's a global thing." Mourning, who couldn't imagine not being a teacher, also wants for his students to have a more meaningful Black History Month than he had growing up. "I grew up in Connecticut, so Black History Month was basically a music teacher singing some slave song and only talking about Dr. King. There was no deeper meaning that made me feel me proud or wanted me to learn more," he explained. And given the current culture we live in, he stresses that our kids deserve better. "You turn on the TV and the radio and everything is anti to be proud of who you are. So as teachers we have to be as creative as possible on a regular basis and find ways for students to make connections with the world around us, so when they enter that world as adults, they know which side of the argument they are fighting for." Bravo to Mr. Mourning and other teachers like him who embody the phrase that "in order to be it, you need to see it." Take a look a some of our favorite Black History Month doors below:

Meet The Chicago Woman Who Bought Hotel Rooms For The Homeless During The Polar Vortex was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close