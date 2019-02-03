If You Can’t Beat ‘Em: Ja Rule Leads “F*ck You, Ja Rule” Chant At Show

In the wake of the explosive Netflix and Hulu documentaries that went behind the scenes regarding the Fyre Festival, Ja Rule has been catching plenty of heat. Instead of ducking from the controversy, the veteran rapper is embracing the infamy and led a “F*ck You, Ja Rule” chant at a recent show.

The rapper was performing a concert Friday night in New Jersey when he stopped the show to talk about the Netflix documentary, “FYRE: The Greatest Party that Never Happened,” which launched the disgraced festival back into the spotlight.

Recognizing fans “might be a little mad” over the documentary, Ja encouraged the audience to chant “F*ck you, Ja Rule” in order for them to get out their frustrations.

Holding his middle finger high in the air, Ja Rule jumped on the mic and joined in before adding, “F*ck you too!”

The rapper — who was famously touted as the celebrity partner for the Fyre Festival — has taken major heat for the tragic outcome, including people who lost thousands of dollars.

Welp, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.

