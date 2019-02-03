21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta Who Claim He’s A UK Citizen

Immigration And Custom Enforcement Agents arrested 21 Savage on Sunday morning, claiming that the “a lot” rapper is from the United Kingdom and overstayed his work visa.

The 26-year-old rapper born Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph was taken into custody in a “targeted operation,” ICE spokesman Brian Cox said.

ICE spokesman Bryan Cox: “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested unlawfully present United Kingdom national Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph AKA ‘21 Savage’ during a targeted operation with federal and local law enforcement partners early Sunday in metro Atlanta.” https://t.co/G0WlPymYIr — Mark Winne (@MarkWinneWSB) February 3, 2019

Savage has claimed to be born and raised in Atlanta and has long considered himself an ATL resident. Cox said that 21 is an “unlawfully present United Kingdom national” who legally entered the United States in 2005 when he was 12 or 13 years old on a visa. His visa expired a year later, Cox said.

He’s been placed in “removal proceedings before the federal immigration” courts, Cox added.

