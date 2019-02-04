Chloe x Halle Belt Out ‘America The Beautiful’ At Super Bowl

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Chloe x Halle performed a beautiful rendition of “America the Beautiful” Sunday ahead of Super Bowl LIII.

The Atlanta, GA natives are a product of Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment label and also star on the Freeform show “Grown-ish.”

Press play above to get into their performance.

