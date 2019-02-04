Follow @AngieAngeAm
Hola, ok…so 21 Savage was arrested by ICE…they claim he came into the country legally in 2005 but his Visa expired in 2006.
Jussie Smollett performed in LA on Saturday…and addressed 4 key points!
Bow Wow and his girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie were arrested after the cops responded to a domestic incident.
- “What’s Poppin!” – 21 Savage Arrested / Jussie Smollett Update / Bow Wow & Girlfriend Arrested
- Chloe x Halle Belt Out ‘America The Beautiful’ At Super Bowl
- Watch: Gladys Knight Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl LIII
- Yandy Smith Maced During Brooklyn Prison Protest [VIDEO]
