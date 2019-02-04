Cardi B Talks Working Things Out And Taking It Slow With Husband Offset With Good Morning America

Everywhere you look there’s Cardi B! From the charts to social media to the tizzube!

This morning she sat down with Good Morning America to talk how she’s balancing motherhood, working things out with her husband Offset and questioning people loving her for her.

The Bronx rapper also says she thinks her and her husband Offset will be just fine in the long run and that they just need to take things slow.

The two were spotted enjoying themselves over the Big game weekend in Atlanta.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: