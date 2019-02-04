A petition launched against Nike is demanding the multinational corporation recall its Air Max 720 sneaker. According to many shoppers, the shoe is offensive to Muslims, as they claim its logo appears to say “Allah” in Arabic writing.

“Nike has produced the Nike Air Max 720 shoe with the script logo on the sole resembling the word Allah in Arabic, which will surely be trampled, kicked and become soiled with mud or even filth,” Saiqa Noreen wrote via Change.org. “It is outrageous and appalling of Nike to allow the name of God on a shoe. This is disrespectful and extremely offensive to Muslims and insulting to Islam. Islam teaches compassion, kindness and fairness towards all,” Noreen continued.

“After recalling trainers in 1997, which had a similar logo depicting the word Allah, Nike claimed to have tighten scrutiny on logo design. So why has a similar design been approved?,” Noreen asked. “We urge Nike to recall this blasphemous and offensive shoe and all products with the design logo resembling the word Allah from worldwide sales immediately. We also request stricter scrutiny of products before they enter the market.”

Nike has since responded to Noreen’s petition, which boasts over 27,000 signatures. In a statement via Today, a spokesperson for the company said “Nike respects all religions and we take concerns of this nature seriously. The AIR MAX logo was designed to be a stylized representation of Nike’s AIR MAX trademark. It is intended to reflect the AIR MAX brand only. Any other perceived meaning or representation is unintentional.”

Should Nike recall the sneaker? See a photo of the logo in question here and let us know what you think.

"It is outrageous and appalling of Nike to allow the name of God on a shoe." #Nike #AirMax270https://t.co/tHdWwaP7nB — Mashable Southeast Asia (@MashableSEA) January 31, 2019

Why Thousands Want Nike To Recall “Offensive” Air Max 270 was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: