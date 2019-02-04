Former Maryland governor candidate Ben Jealous and former Congressman John Delaney are amongst Maryland Democrats calling for Virginia Govenor Ralph Northam’s resignation.

Northam held an hour-long press conference in which he said he does not believe he is either person in a photo from Northam’s 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook that shows one person dressed in blackface and another in the KKK’s signature white hood and robes.

Jealous, who ran for Maryland governor, tweeted that Northam should resign.

“Governor Northam should resign. Period,” Jealous said in a tweet Friday night.

Delaney released a statement condemning Northam’s actions, and calling for his resignation.

“These actions are deeply wrong and hurtful to so many,” Delaney said.

“They impair his ability to have the kind of moral authority that is needed to lead people through the painful and important discussions about race relations in our country.”

Delaney’s statement also came late Friday night.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Ben Jealous Among Others Calling For Va. Governor’s Resignation was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com