Here Are The Best Commercials From Super Bowl LIII

The dust has settled and the New England Patriots (again) are Super Bowl Champions (again). Congrats to the city of Boston and the greater New England area (again) on your 12th major sports title since 2001. It had only been 94 days since the last time a Boston sports team won a title (again).

Even if the game was a drag, some of the commercials weren’t! From the NFL 100 celebration (the obvious winner of Best Commercial) to strange ads from Doritos (hey Chance The Rapper and Backstreet Boys), Michelob (hey ASMR Zoe Kravtiz) and all of the weird, creepy robots – here are some of the best commercials from Super Bowl Sunday. Not listed is Mint Mobile’s commercial because a) it was disgusting and b) we were all eating!

2019 Pepsi Super Bowl Commercial – Starring Cardi B, Steve Carrell and Lil Jon

2019 Stella Artois Super Bowl Commercial — Starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Jeff Bridges

Avengers: EndGame Trailer

"Some people move on. But not us." Watch the brand new Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame spot that aired during the Big Game. See the film in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/5ZJE9cHHK9 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 3, 2019

2019 Bud Light Super Bowl Commercial

2019 NFL Super Bowl Commercial

2019 Dietz Watson Super Bowl Commercial – Starring Craig Robinson

