After his super dope appearance at last night’s Half Time show, Big Boi announces the Dungeon Family Reunion Tour!

Joining him for the tour are Goodie Mob, Sleepy Brown, Organized Noize, and KP the Great.

The 10-date tour is scheduled to start off in Chicago on April 14th and make stops in cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta and D.C (April 22, Howard Theater) before wrapping up in North Carolina. Want tickets? Check em out here.

