UPDATE:

Baltimore Police are now calling the shooting of an employee at the University of Maryland Medical Center a domestic situation.

The victim is listed in critical condition and currently on life support.

Shooting of 24 yr old employee at Shock Trauma earlier this morning investigated as domestic. 26 yr old suspect under arrest https://t.co/c5coy9jSIf — Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) February 4, 2019

ORIGINAL:

Baltimore City Police are responding to a shooting at the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore.

According to FOX45, the victim works at the hospital.

Hospital officials said in a statement: “At approximately 7 am this morning, there was a shooting outside of the hospital. The suspect was apprehended. We are still gathering information at this time. The hospital is functioning as normal. For more information, please contact the Baltimore City Police. ”

This is a developing story.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore

Employee Shot Downtown At University of Maryland Medical Center was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: