While the Super Bowl turned out to be a total dud and the halftime show was probably the most forgettable in history (didn’t even get that rumored SNKRS shock drop at the end of it), the commercials weren’t half-bad. Jordan Peele certainly used his spot to build anticipation for the reboot of the cult classic series, The Twilight Zone.

Serving as both a producer and host for The Twilight Zone, the brains behind the cult classic Get Out and Us certainly seems like the man to bring back the classic sci-fi television series. They even cleverly tied the commercial into the Super Bowl with a football stadium setting.

Check out the teaser to The Twilight Zone below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it on CBS All Access on April 1.

CBS Drops First Teaser Trailer For Jordan Peele’s ‘The Twilight Zone’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

