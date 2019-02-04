Man Behind Murder of Dionay Smith Sentenced to 80 Years Behind Bars

A judge has sentenced a man to 80 years behind bars Tuesday for the shooting death of Dionay Smith. Smith was the brother of former City Police Spokesman T.J. Smith. He was shot and killed inside his apartment in July of 2017.

26-year-old Terrell Gibson was charged a few days later with Smith’s death. He has an extensive criminal history which includes an arrest for possession with intent to distribute drugs.

He was also arrested in 2015 for stabbing someone on an MTA bus in Baltimore City.

Both T.J. Smith and City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby spoke after the sentencing.

