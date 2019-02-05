Cardi B’s Former Teacher Co-Sign’s Her Political Understanding, Tells Haters To “STFU”

Cardi B really turned more than a few heads when she decided to throw her two cents in on the current state of our Russian run government administration, and while far right mouthpieces like Tomi Lahren took shots at her for voicing her Boogie Down opinion, Cardi’s teacher says her former student should be taken more seriously when it comes to politics.

Taking to social media Cardi B’s former teacher who we assume was called Ms. Hill not only informed everyone that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper was up on politics, but also praised her for using her celebrity to bring attention to such issues.

“For those of you on my feed who are trashing Cardi B for representing a political voice a) she probably scored higher than you on the US History regents exam and was in an AP govt class b) you’re not nearly as busy as her, and what have you done to advance political discourse in this country? c) She has a national platform and is using it to speak about things that are important…why can’t we respect that? d) STFU and take a seat.”

@iamcardib Former Teacher Draggin people online for her 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/TM34vTucvl — Armannynyc (@ArmannyG) February 5, 2019

Ya heard? Now if only Cardi B and Angela Rye would link up to create a political podcast for the ages…

