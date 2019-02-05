Application Open For Urban League Leadership Program

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!

Applications for the Greater Baltimore Urban League’s Saturday Leadership Program (SLP) are now open for the 2019/2020 school year.

The SLP is a free program for young people in the grades 8-12 in Baltimore. They collaborate with parents, schools, universities and other partners to create a village where fellows can grow and become leaders in their community. The program also facilities college visits for older participants.

If interested, you can apply by clicking HERE.

