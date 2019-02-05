University Of Maryland Medical Center Employee On Life Support After Being Shot

Police responded to the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore Monday morning after reports of a shooting outside the hospital.
A 24-year-old medical school employee was shot in the face and the buttocks outside Shock Trauma.
Jamar Haughton, 26, of nearby Lemmon Street near Poppleton, is charged in the shooting, said police.
Haughton is charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and several firearm-related charges.
He is being held at Central Booking.
