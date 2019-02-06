CLOSE
“What’s Poppin!” – J.Lo Performing At The Grammy’s / 21 Savage / Tyrese Got $50k On Tory Lanez

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - June 30, 2017

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Hola, ok…so J.Lo was announced as a performer during the Motown Tribute…and people are scratching their heads!

Latest update on 21 Savage

Tyrese wants all the smoke with Tory Lanez!

