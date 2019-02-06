Making Breast Cancer Survivors Feel Pretty After Tragedy!

Jasmine Jones is the COO of Cherry Blossom Intimates a shop for breast cancer survivors and non-survivors can shop for sexy bras, panties and so much more! Inspired by her grandmother, who passed away from Breast Cancer, Jasmine remembers the struggles she had in finding undergarments that made her feel as pretty as she did before the diagnosis and surgeries. Her shop is located in Upper Marlboro but she is getting ready to expand and open more shops. See the full conversation below…

