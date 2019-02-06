NEW MUSIC: Planet Giza – ‘You Wasn’t Lyin’

From Montreal hip-hop/producer trio Planet Giza comes “You Wasn’t Lyin’,” the new single off their forthcoming project, Added Sugar. It’s also all we’ve had on for the last 10 minutes.

Known for their seamless blending of hip-hop, soul and funk, Planet Giza adds a bit of house to the mix, offering an upbeat, feel-good track just in time for these (sorta kinda not really) warming temperatures.

The Trio describes the track as the ultimate glo anthem:

“To us, ‘You Wasn’t Lyin” is the happy motivational dance song you listen to in the morning,” Planet Giza shared in a press release. “It’s about not letting people dim your light and pushing through no matter what the situation is. We feel like the hook to this song empowers anyone who sings it as we tried to put a smile on their faces.”

The video does take a darker turn, but the overall message isn’t lost.

Director Walid Jabri added, “The main idea around the video’s concept stems from the track’s title and that sometimes you really have only yourself to blame for missing the red flags. At the end of the day, Tony can only sing ‘You Wasn’t Lyin’ as his seemingly normal picnic date turns into his own personal nightmare.”

Planet Giza may be new on the scene, but they’re no strangers to some of your favorite artists. Added Sugar, which drops on February 12 and is available for pre-order, features collaborations with Mick Jenkins and Kaytranada. Hypebeast says the trio “could be the next big thing out of Montreal,” while Noisey calls them “one of the city’s most notable rising acts.”

Watch the video for “You Wasn’t Lyin’” up top, then peep the Added Sugar tracklist below.

Added Sugar Tracklist

1. AMBUSH

2. You Wasn’t Lyin’

3. Brk Frm Nrml Feat. Mick Jenkins

4. Timeless//3 Stacks (co-prod by Kaytranada & Sunjet)

5. Upside Down

6. Charge It

7. Ace Boogie Energy

8. Playerz Ball

9. S.O.S

