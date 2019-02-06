Now that the Super (snooze) Bowl has wrapped up, it’s time to focus on the next major sporting event on the horizon— All-Star Weekend.

Amid major shifts that have seen Kristaps Porzingis sent to the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers nearly giving up their entire roster for a chance at Anthony Davis, the festivities during the second weekend of February are sure to be awkward.

But the oft-forgotten event of the star-studded weekend is Friday’s celebrity game. Not only does it give us a chance to see if rappers like J. Cole can actually ball and watch Justin Bieber cross everyone over— but the gif and meme-worthy moments are abundant. And now we finally know what celebs will get a chance to run up and down the hardwood.

The most interesting name on the roster, you ask? Ray Allen. The sharpshooter who won rings with the Boston Celtics and helped push Miami Heat’s Big 3 over the edge as well with his near-flawless shot from beyond the arc. The rest of the Away team includes Ronnie 2K, AJ Buckley, Bad Bunny, Marc Lasry, Hasan Minhaj, Quavo, Adam Ray, Amanda Seales, James Shaw Jr. and Brad Williams.

The home team is made up of Mike Colter, Chris Daughtry, Terrence J, Famous Los, Dr. Oz, Rapsody, Bo Rinehart, JB Smoove, Steve Smith, A’ja Wilson, Jay Williams and Jason Weinmann. Legendary WNBA player Sue Bird will be tapped as team coach. Getting a chance to see Williams and Allen go at it is something we never thought we’d see.

Friday’s festivities will be followed by the skills competition and dunk contest on Friday and capped off by the All-Star game on Sunday.

Quavo, Ray Allen & More Headline 2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: