Neighbors in south Baltimore where Tim Moriconi was killed said they’ve received Ku Klux Klan recruitment fliers.
Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello said the fliers were placed at homes on the street where Moriconi was killed last month. Costello has reported the incidents to Baltimore police.
City police got a call about the fliers just before 8 p.m. Sunday.
On a local community Facebook group, at least three residents posted photos showing the fliers.
One resident reported finding as many as nine along Battery Road.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
11 photos Launch gallery
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
1. Black Girls Rock!Source: 1 of 11
2. Missy ElliottSource: 2 of 11
3. Former First Lady Michelle ObamaSource: 3 of 11
4. Congresswoman Maxine WatersSource: 4 of 11
5. Harriet TubmanSource: 5 of 11
6. Viola DavisSource: 6 of 11
7. Ida Bell Wells-BarnettSource: 7 of 11
8. Sojourner TruthSource: 8 of 11
9. Serena WilliamsSource: 9 of 11
10. Rosa ParksSource: 10 of 11
11. Shirley ChisholmSource: 11 of 11
Source:FoxBaltimore
KKK Fliers Found In Federal Hill was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
comments – add yours