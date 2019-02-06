Anne Arundel County Student Sends Racist Message After Basketball Loss

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!

A high school student uses a racial slur after the school’s basketball team lost.

The Broadneck student used the slur in a Snapchat message following their game against Annapolis High School Monday night.

The message was posted after the Broadneck High School “boys basketball team lost by a single point in a hard-fought game with Annapolis High School,” wrote Broadneck principal Jim Todd in a letter to parents. “In the wake of that loss, one of our students posted a snapshot with a hate-filled caption that was racist in nature.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments 11 photos Launch gallery #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments 1. Black Girls Rock! Source: 1 of 11 2. Missy Elliott Source: 2 of 11 3. Former First Lady Michelle Obama Source: 3 of 11 4. Congresswoman Maxine Waters Source: 4 of 11 5. Harriet Tubman Source: 5 of 11 6. Viola Davis Source: 6 of 11 7. Ida Bell Wells-Barnett Source: 7 of 11 8. Sojourner Truth Source: 8 of 11 9. Serena Williams Source: 9 of 11 10. Rosa Parks Source: 10 of 11 11. Shirley Chisholm Source: 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Source:FoxBaltimore

Anne Arundel County Student Sends Racist Message After Basketball Loss was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com