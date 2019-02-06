Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!
A high school student uses a racial slur after the school’s basketball team lost.
The Broadneck student used the slur in a Snapchat message following their game against Annapolis High School Monday night.
The message was posted after the Broadneck High School “boys basketball team lost by a single point in a hard-fought game with Annapolis High School,” wrote Broadneck principal Jim Todd in a letter to parents. “In the wake of that loss, one of our students posted a snapshot with a hate-filled caption that was racist in nature.”
Source:FoxBaltimore
Anne Arundel County Student Sends Racist Message After Basketball Loss was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com