Fyre Festival Planner Andy King (the Evian Water Guy) May Get His Own Show

Event planner Andy King, who was featured in Netflix’s Fyre Festival documentary, may be starring in his own TV show. According to TMZ, King has received offers by multiple television networks since the documentary’s premiere, potentially spelling out major bucks in reparations after all of the BS he went through while working on the failed event.

From the way things are described, it looks like he’d most likely be starring in a reality show. “He says cameras would follow him doing what he does,” TMZ reports, which is “hosting major events around the world.” Additionally, he hopes to give back to the communities where his events are held—much unlike the Fyre Festival, which left Bahamian restaurant owner Maryann Rolle and multiple staffers unpaid.

“I had 10 persons working for me just preparing food all day and all night, 24 hours,” Rolle shares in the documentary. “I literally had to pay all those people… I went through about $50,000 of my savings that I could’ve had for a rainy day. They just wiped it out and never looked back.”

Fortunately, Rolle has since received over $200,000 in donations via a GoFundMe campaign, exceeding its $123,000 goal.

This is the verified GoFundMe to support Maryann Rolle—the Bahamian restaurant owner who lost over $100k in the #FyreFest documentary featured on @Netflix. https://t.co/9qqFymTPuQ — GoFundMe (@gofundme) January 19, 2019

In case you’re trying to recall who Andy King is, he was the one who told the Evian water story that went viral upon the Netflix documentary’s premiere. After being asked by Billy Mcfarland to negotiate a customs bill for $175,000—the fine owed in order to get trucks full of Evian water through customs—King was also asked perform oral sex on the Head of Customs.

“I got into my car, to drive across the island to take one for the team,” King explains in the documentary. “And I got to [the customs officer’s] office, fully prepared to suck his d**k.”

The exchange never happened, however, as King later shared that the officer “couldn’t have been nicer” and only wanted the money that was required. No further details have been shared regarding the development of King’s show, but you can relive his Fyre Festival story in the YouTube clip below. Oh, and he’s also been asked to be the face of multiple water brands.

