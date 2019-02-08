TMZ rapper, Lil Baby has been arrested in Atlanta after being pulled over.According to
Video of the actual arrest hit social media and it depicts Lil Baby face down on the ground in handcuffs while fans pass by screaming. According to TMZ law enforcement arrested the rapper for failure to signal, eluding police and reckless driving.
After being processed it is said that Lil Baby has been released. Hopefully, he will drive safer from here on out.
Lil Baby Arrested in Atlanta was originally published on Wiznation.com
