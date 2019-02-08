“What’s Poppin!” – Offset & Chris Brown Still Beefin / Update on 21 Savage / Nick Cannon Comes For Kylie Jenner

Hola, ok…so things are definitely escalating between Chris Brown and Offset!!

I’m starting to feel like they are trying to vilify 21 Savage…making it seem like he’s a threat.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Nick Cannon was holding down for the Wendy Williams Show…and he came for Kylie Jenner…and has been getting fried…leaving people…defending Kylie!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: