What's Poppin On Angie Ange ITM
“What’s Poppin!” – Offset & Chris Brown Still Beefin / Update on 21 Savage / Nick Cannon Comes For Kylie Jenner

Paris Fashion Week Menswear - Yohji Yamamoto - Arrivals

Source: Jonathan Rebboah/News Pictures/WENN.com / WENN

Hola, ok…so things are definitely escalating between Chris Brown and Offset!!

I’m starting to feel like they are trying to vilify 21 Savage…making it seem like he’s a threat.

Nick Cannon was holding down for the Wendy Williams Show…and he came for Kylie Jenner…and has been getting fried…leaving people…defending Kylie!

