UPDATE: Staff Member Shot At Frederick Douglas High School

UPDATE 1:20 PM:

Baltimore City School Police said the victim is a 56-year-old hall monitor and is in critical, but stable condition.

The shooting occurred in the front area of the school. The suspect is 25-yearsold. He is in police custody.

UPDATE 1:08 PM:

Students are being sent home for the day after a Frederick Douglas High School staff member was shot by an adult who was visiting the school.

There are reports that the shooting stemmed from an altercation after a mediation meeting.

ORIGINAL:

A shooting investigation is underway at Fredrick Douglass High School.

According to Fox Baltimore, the call came out just after noon Friday for shots fired inside of the school building.

According to preliminary information, one person is being treated, another is in custody.

The investigation is being handled by Baltimore School Police at this time.

This is a developing story.

