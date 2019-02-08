The Rewind: ‘Glass’ Comes With A ‘Trigger Warning’

Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise return with another week of your favorite series, Global Grind’s “The Rewind”. Like we always do at this time, we’re giving you your much-needed dose of recap reality. Every week we revisit some of the pop culture trends, movies, viral moments and music from the week before and give our hot takes. Our experts Landon Lavarius and DJ Franchise share their opinions, sprinkle in some facts and then when it’s all over and done with, provide a rating of 1 to 10. We listen to the songs, watch the movies, scour the internet, and do the hard work so you don’t have to.

This week, Landon and Franchise will be discussing the M. Night Shyamalan flick, Glass. The film is a sequel to the previous movies, Unbreakable, which came out in 2000, and Split, which was released in 2016. It stars Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and of course, James McAvoy, who reprises his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within. Glass hit theaters on January 18, 2019, and was met with mixed reviews. Rotten Tomatoes gave it a mere 36% score while IMDB was more forgiving with a 7 out of 10 rating. Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise got to check out the movie and rate it for themselves. Knowing what you know about how hard these two are to please, what do you think they thought of Glass?

Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise also dig into the new Netflix series, Trigger Warning, hosted by Killer Mike. Trigger Warning hit the Netflix platform on January 18 as well. On the show, the Atlanta native uses various scenarios to confront important social issues and cultural taboos. The first season of the show is six episodes long and has already picked up steam on social media. An episode in which Killer Mike teaches a young grade school student about white privilege quickly went viral just hours after Trigger Warning was available for streaming on Netflix. Killer Mike uses nontraditional approaches to explore the human condition and examine the “what ifs” and “why nots” that limit how people operate in the world. Social media is already fascinated with the show but do you think Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise were feeling it? Our resident critics share their thoughts on the new show and let us know whether or not it’s worth the hype.

Find out what they rated these topics and more when you press play on episode 29 of The Rewind up above.

