Actor and five time Oscar nominee Albert Finney has reportedly died.
According to TMZ, Finney died after a short, undisclosed illness. His family reportedly says he passed away peacefully with friends and family by his side.
Finney, who started his career on stage doing Shakespeare, is best remembered for his role as Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks in the 1982 classic, “Annie” along with but over the years he received five Oscar nominations for his roles in Erin Brockovich, Murder on the Orient Express, Tom Jones, The Dresser and Under the Volcano but never won.
Finney was married four times and he had one child, a son named Simon.
SOURCE: TMZ
The Latest:
- Don’t Be Scurred: Horror Movie Killers Ranked From ‘Meh’ To ‘Scary AF’
- The Rewind: ‘Glass’ Comes With A ‘Trigger Warning’
- “What’s Poppin!” – Offset & Chris Brown Still Beefin / Update on 21 Savage / Nick Cannon Comes For Kylie Jenner
- Meek Mill ft. Drake “Going Bad,” Future “Never Stop”& More | Daily Visuals
- Lil Baby Arrested in Atlanta
- All The Plex: Chris Brown, Offset Really Want To Fight Each Other [PHOTOS]
- Question: Should Black & Brown People Care About The Green New Deal?
- Ariana Grande Reveals Why She Pulled Out Of Grammys Performance
- How Stacey Abrams Will Help The Democratic Presidential Candidates Running For Office [VIDEO]
- Justin Bieber Reveals He Abstained From Sex Before Marrying Hailey Baldwin
British Actor Albert Finney of ‘Annie,’ ‘Skyfall’ Dead At 82 was originally published on radionowindy.com