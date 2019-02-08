Anderson .Paak’s come a long way from his Breezy Lovejoy days, but at the core, he’s still who he’s been since the beginning—even if he’s got Dr. Dre behind him now.

Of course, with artistry comes evolution, which .Paak experienced a lot of during the making of his latest project, Oxnard.

“Once the [tracklist] started to form, I started realizing, ‘OK, this is the same man, new car,’” .Paak told Complex shortly after the album’s release. “This is the good times and bad times—life after Malibu. Now we’ve changed our lives.”

He added of the album’s central character—aka himself: “He’s back home now, he’s learned all these things from all over the world. He’s working with one producer, one of the greatest producers, and his sound is very ambitious. The stakes are higher. The people that he’s around are arena selling artists like J. Cole and Bruno Mars.”

Let his track record tell it. From Talib Kweli to the late Mac Miller, Anderson .Paak’s discography includes as many A1 features on other artists’ albums as it does top notch solo endeavors. In celebration of his 33rd birthday, we’ve put together a playlist on some of his best audio cameos to date.

Happy birthday, Brandon Paak Anderson. Press play below.

Yes Lawd! The 15 Best Anderson .Paak Features:

1. Westside Gunn – “Wrestlemania 20” (feat. Anderson .Paak)

2. Sam Spiegel – 20 Below (feat. Anderson .Paak & Doja Cat)

3. Ab-Soul – Bloody Waters (feat. Anderson .Paak & James Blake)

4. Talib Kweli – “Traveling Light” (feat. Anderson .Paak)

5. SiR – “New LA” (feat. Anderson .Paak & King Mez)

6. Rapsody – “OooWee” (feat. Anderson .Paak)

7. Mac Miller – “Dang!” (feat. Anderson .Paak)

8. Thane – “Responsibilities” (feat. Anderson .Paak & BJ The Chicago Kid)

9. ScHoolboy Q – “Blank Face” (feat. Anderson .Paak)

10. GoldLink – Unique” (feat. Anderson .Paak)

11. TOKiMoNSTA – “Realla” (feat. Anderson .Paak)

12. Domo Genesis – “Dapper” (feat. Anderson .Paak)

13. The Game – “Magnus Carlsen (feat. Anderson .Paak)

14. Blended Babies – “So Slow” (feat. Anderson .Paak & King Chip)

15. Jonwayne – “Green Light” (feat. Anderson .Paak)

