STREAMED: Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y Drop Long-Awaited ‘2009’ Project, Migos Drop New Anthemic Song ‘Position to Win,’ & More

Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y — 2009

Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y travel back in time. Years after sparking rumors of a joint album, the smoking duo light up for their highly-anticipated LP, 2009.

Flaunting a throwback theme, the 14-song effort features a couple of West Coast power hitters. Ty Dolla $ign rolls up on the car-centric “Benz Boys” and Problem hangs out on “Getting Loose.”

Elsewhere on the album, Mister Cap and Spitta focus on what they love most, rhyming about weed, rides, and a lavish lifestyle through cuts like “Stoned Gentleman,” “Garage Talk,” and “Bottle Poppers.”

Fans have been waiting for this project for years. Spitta seemed to address this with an Instagram caption that celebrated its long-coming release: “We haven’t changed a bit.”

There’s more in store for those who’ve been patient. As part of this new release, Curren$y and Wiz are embarking on a “2009 Tour,” which is set to run from Seattle through San Antonio over the next month.

Time travel to 2009 below.

Ariana Grande — thank u, next

Ariana Grande does it big once again. Shortly after unveiling her Sweetener album, the chart-dominating pop princess unleashes a brand new project in the form of thank u, next.

After blessing fans with the title track and “7 rings,” Grande unloads a 12-song effort. It features production from an all-star cast, which includes Max Martin, Tommy “TB Hits” Brown, Ilya, Happy Perez, and Social House’s Michael Foster and Charles Anderson.

Grande has been going through a lot in the public eye of late, including the passing of her former boyfriend Mac Miller in September, the subsequent breakup with comedian Pete Davidson, and the bombing of her Manchester concert in 2017. This LP may reflect that agonizing journey in some ways.

“This [album’s] not particularly uplifting,” she told Billboard last year. “A lot of it sounds really upbeat, but it’s actually a super sad chapter.”

Ari released her previous album Sweetener in August of 2018. She turned this one around rather quickly and doesn’t intent do stop anytime soon. “I don’t want to do what people tell me to do, I don’t want to conform to the pop star agenda,” she added in the aforementioned interview. “I want to do it on my own terms from now on. If I want to tour two albums at once, I’m going to tour two albums at once. If I want to drop a third album while I’m on tour [in 2019], I’ll do that too! Please.”

Migos — “Position to Win”

Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff are ready to be victorious again. One year after joining forces for Culture II, the trio release the full version of their newest anthemic single, “Position to Win.”

Keen fans know this is the song that appeared in Migos’ recent Mountain Dew commercial. Next, the DJ Durel, Quavo, and Tommee Profitt-produced song will work as the NBA’s “All-Star Weekend” anthem, according to 2DopeBoyz. “I’m passionate,” raps Quavo. “We about to go undefeated in all of the matches.”

Quavo called it a “motivational, feel-good record” during an interview with Complex. “It’s a highly energetic record, a chant, a song for you to be ready to go out to battle and fight,” he said. “Fight for what’s right, fight for nothing but positive energy. No negative energy. Ready to step it up, go hard and don’t quit, you know what I’m saying? It automatically puts you in a position to win once you step it up.”

Get in a “Position to Win” below.

Aminé feat. YBN Cordae — “BLACKJACK (Remix)”

Aminé keeps the remixes rolling. He just dropped the video for “BLACKJACK” off last year’s OnePointFive, which received praise from its inspiration, actor/musician Jack Black. Now, the eccentric rapper unloads a fiery new version of the song featuring rising newcomer YBN Cordae.

Cordae’s verse takes aim at rappers and their problematic ways. “Rap niggas be Oscar-actin’,” he raps on the track. “We never worry, them pockets packin’ / I watch and learn in a proper fashion / Boy, you is weak, you is not a savage / Why do you have to be problematic?”

Produced by Aminé, Devon Jamison, and Irv “Pasque” Mejia, “BLACKJACK” is only the latest track to receive a major remix. Just a few months ago, Aminé also tapped Gucci Mane for a revamp of the feel-good “Reel It In.” Listen to the new “BLACKJACK” remix below.

Khalid — “Talk”

Khalid just wants to “Talk.” The soothing crooner teams up with Disclosure for his latest single, which is all about the importance of communication.

Over an electronic R&B soundtrack, Khalid sings to his lover. “Can’t we just talk?” he asks. “Talk about where we’re goin’/ Before we get lost … Can’t get what we want without knowin’.” He adds: “I’ve never felt like this before / I apologize if I’m movin’ too far / Can’t we just talk?”

“I met up with Disclosure and they played me this crazy-ass instrumental,” Khalid told Beats 1. “I hopped on it for sure and made one my favorite songs I’ve ever been a part of.”

“Talk” is reportedly set to appear on Khalid’s forthcoming sophomore album, the follow-up to 2017’s American. “This album is the culmination of all of the growth and experiences I have gathered over the past two remarkable years,” he added in the aforementioned interview. “I have been in the studio pouring my soul and spirit to create a body of work that I hope speaks to each and every one of you and I am excited to share ‘Talk,’ the first taste of that today.”

Khalid teased a snippet of “Talk” on social media last month. His post featured emojis with their hands over their mouths. Now, that secret is out and “Talk” is available below.

STREAMED: Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y Drop Long-Awaited '2009' Project, Migos Drop New Anthemic Song 'Position to Win,' & More

