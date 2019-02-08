The Beautiful Brown Girls Brunch Club Is A Brunch Date You Don’t Want To Miss

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that a good brunch experience is a must have no matter what area you live in. In major cities like New York and D.C., weekend brunch has become a staple activity in millennial culture as many of us factor brunch plans into our monthly (or sometimes weekly) self-care routine.

South Florida resident, Christina Duren, is one who some may call a “brunch connoisseur” as she thoroughly understands the beauty and excitement that comradery over brunch can bring into the life of a brown girl trying to navigate her way in a bustling city. She’s all too familiar with the gratifying feeling of looking forward to the weekend just so you can talk men, work and politics over a glass of champagne and orange juice with your closest girls. She believes that brunch for brown girls is more than just a good meal with good drinks. Instead, it’s a space for “unity, love and intellect among peers” and should be celebrated as such!

With all of this in mind, Christina decided to transform brunch into a shared experience that brown girls can enjoy together across the country by starting the Beautiful Brown Girls Brunch Club, also known as the BBG Brunch Club. The idea was born out of her desire to “create unique and memorable experiences for women of color to foster a world that runs on love”.

Officially launching in 2010, the BBG Brunch Club started as a South Florida based weekly brunch meeting and has since grown into a movement for women of color everywhere. Currently, the BBG Brunch Club welcomes over 30,000 members around the world who want to find their sister circle no matter where they reside.

Members of the BBG Brunch Club enjoy many perks outside of brunch including an annual Girls’ Getaway with this year’s destination being Jamaica! This March, the BBG Brunch Club will celebrate 9 years of creating monthly events for women of color and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. For more on the BBG Brunch Club and to find out how to join, visit: https://beautifulbrowngirls.com/ or check out their social handles below!

Facebook: /beautifulbrowngirls

Twitter: @beautifulbrownU

Instagram: beautifullyshaded

Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/beautifullyshaded/

