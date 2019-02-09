Everyone figured that after Kylie Jenner cut Tyga off his celebrity and livelihood for that matter would be a wrap, but if anything he seems to have gained more steam in his career since then.

Continuing to drop new material, Tyga shows that his post-Kylie love life continues to be sunshine and fun as he links up with Rich The Kid & G-Eazy in the visual to “Girls Have Fun” where they bask in some vitamin D at a pool party where bikini clad women seem to outnumber the men 10 to 1.

On another side of town Jace finds himself getting interrogated by a Topher Grace looking fool for balling crazy in his clip to “ITYB.”

TYGA FT. RICH THE KID & G-EAZY – “GIRLS HAVE FUN”

JACE – “ITYB”

EZRI – “MATTER OVER MIND”

DEM ATLAS – “PNEUMONIA”

NGEEYL – “DIDDIBOP GANG”

F$O DINERO – “BLUE BILLS”

UNOTHEACTIVIST – “AS A YOUNG BOY”

RAZ SIMONE FT. JAY PARK – “MAKE LOVE”

Tyga ft. Rich The Kid & G-Eazy "Girls Have Fun," Jace "ITYB" & More | Daily Visuals

