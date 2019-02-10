Entrepreneur Creates Coloring Book Series To Empower Black Women

A Black entrepreneur from North Carolina is creating coloring books for the culture. In celebration of #BlackExcellence, Latoya Nicole launched a coloring book series that visually highlights African-American history and culture, the Charleston Chronicle reported.
The coloring book—dubbed 24 Shades of Business—is an ode to Black entrepreneurship, the news outlet writes. Nicole says that in addition to celebrating Black trailblazers who fought for justice during Black history month, she wanted to see the accomplishments of Black business owners celebrated as well; especially Black women entrepreneurs. The 24 Shades of Business coloring book features imagery of Black women in a variety of different occupations, highlighting a women who leads in the boardroom, a photographer, a blogger, a yoga instructor, and other professions. The coloring book also features inspirational quotes.
Coloring books have become therapeutic for adults. Nicole says she wanted to use her project as an avenue to celebrate Black women and encourage them to practice self-care. Nicole holds a master’s degree in counseling and psychology. “Women can be so self-sufficient and self-sacrificing that sometimes we can forget the importance of self-care,” she told the Daytona Times. “I knew I wanted to create something that I could relate to because representation matters, plus coloring was like therapy for me. Coloring allows us to switch our brains off from other thoughts and focus and concentrate only on the moment which can help decrease stress.”
She also has another book in her Entrepreneurs Color Too series called 80’s Ladies which includes popular fashion trends from the 80s and 90s. Nicole has taken her mission to inspire and empower women beyond her coloring books. She has also created e-courses, books and journals to help women entrepreneurs grow their business.
