Tori Kelly, Lauren Daigle Take Home 2019 Gospel Grammy Awards

Congratulations to singer Tori Kelly!

Kelly took two Grammy awards on Sunday night for Best Gospel Performance/Song for “Never Alone” featuring Kirk Frankin and Best Gospel Album for “Hiding Place“. Singer Lauren Daigle took home two Grammy Awards for Best Contemporary Christian Performance/Song (“You Say“) and Best Contemporary Christian Album (Look Up Child).

Jason Crabb took home the Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album (Unexpected).

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS] 36 photos Launch gallery Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS] 1. Lecrae and Koryn Hawthorne Source:BET 1 of 36 2. Rickey Smiley and Adrienne Bailon Source:BET 2 of 36 3. The Winans Family Source:BET 3 of 36 4. Kirk and Tammy Franklin Source:BET 4 of 36 5. Darlene McCoy Source:BET 5 of 36 6. Cam Newton Source:BET 6 of 36 7. Grant Hill and Tamia Source:BET 7 of 36 8. Tasha Cobbs Source:BET 8 of 36 9. Nene Leakes and Hezekiah Walker Source:BET 9 of 36 10. Q Parker Source:BET 10 of 36 11. Rickey Smiley and Tamia Source:BET 11 of 36 12. Rickey Smiley Source:BET 12 of 36 13. Mike and Slim of 112 Source:BET 13 of 36 14. Von Miller Source:BET 14 of 36 15. Regina King Source:BET 15 of 36 16. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 Source:BET 16 of 36 17. Isaac Carree Source:BET 17 of 36 18. Chester Rogers Source:BET 18 of 36 19. Hezekiah Walker Source:BET 19 of 36 20. Von Miller Source:BET 20 of 36 21. Tasha Cobbs Source:BET 21 of 36 22. Lecrae Source:BET 22 of 36 23. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 Source:BET 23 of 36 24. Kirk Franklin Source:BET 24 of 36 25. Melanie Few Source:BET 25 of 36 26. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 Source:BET 26 of 36 27. NFL Choir Source:BET 27 of 36 28. Myron Butler Source:BET 28 of 36 29. Hawthorne Source:BET 29 of 36 30. Chanita Foster Source:BET 30 of 36 31. Rashan Ali Source:BET 31 of 36 32. Deborah Joy Winans and Terrence Williams Source:BET 32 of 36 33. Connie Orlando Source:BET 33 of 36 34. Syleena Johnson Source:BET 34 of 36 35. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 Source:BET 35 of 36 36. Kiana Dancie Source:BET 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS] Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS] The 20th Annual “Super Bowl Gospel Celebration” airs Saturday, February 2 at 8pm ET/PT on BET!

Congrats to the winners and nominees!

Best Gospel Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.

YOU WILL WIN

Jekalyn Carr; Allen Carr & Jekalyn Carr, songwriters

WON’T HE DO IT

Koryn Hawthorne

NEVER ALONE (Winner)

Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin & Victoria Kelly, songwriters

CYCLES

Jonathan McReynolds Featuring DOE; Jonathan McReynolds, songwriter

A GREAT WORK

Brian Courtney Wilson; Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson & Brian Courtney Wilson, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.

RECKLESS LOVE

Cory Asbury; Cory Asbury, Caleb Culver & Ran Jackson, songwriters

YOU SAY (Winner)

Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram & Paul Mabury, songwriters

JOY.

for KING & COUNTRY; Ben Glover, Matt Hales, Stephen Blake Kanicka, Seth Moslely, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

GRACE GOT YOU

MercyMe Featuring John Reuben; David Garcia, Ben Glover, MercyMe, Solomon Olds & John Reuben, songwriters

KNOWN

Tauren Wells; Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp & Tauren Wells, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.

ONE NATION UNDER GOD

Jekalyn Carr

HIDING PLACE (Winner)

Tori Kelly

MAKE ROOM

Jonathan McReynolds

THE OTHER SIDE

The Walls Group

A GREAT WORK

Brian Courtney Wilson

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.

LOOK UP CHILD (Winner)

Lauren Daigle

HALLELUJAH HERE BELOW

Elevation Worship

LIVING WITH A FIRE

Jesus Culture

SURROUNDED

Michael W. Smith

SURVIVOR: LIVE FROM HARDING PRISON

Zach Williams

Best Roots Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

UNEXPECTED (Winner)

Jason Crabb

CLEAR SKIES

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

FAVORITES: REVISITED BY REQUEST

The Isaacs

STILL STANDING

The Martins

LOVE LOVE LOVE

Gordon Mote

RELATED: Why Kirk Franklin Wanted Tori Kelly To Come To Texas To Work On Her Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: LISTEN: Tori Kelly Releases Inspirational Song Feat. Kirk Franklin & The Hamiltones

Tori Kelly, Lauren Daigle Take Home 2019 Gospel Grammy Awards was originally published on praisedc.hellobeautiful.com