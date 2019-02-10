Tori Kelly, Lauren Daigle Take Home 2019 Gospel Grammy Awards

Congratulations to singer Tori Kelly!
Kelly took two Grammy awards on Sunday night for Best Gospel Performance/Song for “Never Alone” featuring Kirk Frankin and Best Gospel Album for “Hiding Place“. Singer Lauren Daigle took home two Grammy Awards for Best Contemporary Christian Performance/Song (“You Say“) and Best Contemporary Christian Album (Look Up Child).
Jason Crabb took home the Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album (Unexpected).
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS]
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS]
1. Lecrae and Koryn HawthorneSource:BET 1 of 36
2. Rickey Smiley and Adrienne BailonSource:BET 2 of 36
3. The Winans FamilySource:BET 3 of 36
4. Kirk and Tammy FranklinSource:BET 4 of 36
5. Darlene McCoySource:BET 5 of 36
6. Cam NewtonSource:BET 6 of 36
7. Grant Hill and TamiaSource:BET 7 of 36
8. Tasha CobbsSource:BET 8 of 36
9. Nene Leakes and Hezekiah WalkerSource:BET 9 of 36
10. Q ParkerSource:BET 10 of 36
11. Rickey Smiley and TamiaSource:BET 11 of 36
12. Rickey SmileySource:BET 12 of 36
13. Mike and Slim of 112Source:BET 13 of 36
14. Von MillerSource:BET 14 of 36
15. Regina KingSource:BET 15 of 36
16. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019Source:BET 16 of 36
17. Isaac CarreeSource:BET 17 of 36
18. Chester RogersSource:BET 18 of 36
19. Hezekiah WalkerSource:BET 19 of 36
20. Von MillerSource:BET 20 of 36
21. Tasha CobbsSource:BET 21 of 36
22. LecraeSource:BET 22 of 36
23. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019Source:BET 23 of 36
24. Kirk FranklinSource:BET 24 of 36
25. Melanie FewSource:BET 25 of 36
26. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019Source:BET 26 of 36
27. NFL ChoirSource:BET 27 of 36
28. Myron ButlerSource:BET 28 of 36
29. HawthorneSource:BET 29 of 36
30. Chanita FosterSource:BET 30 of 36
31. Rashan AliSource:BET 31 of 36
32. Deborah Joy Winans and Terrence WilliamsSource:BET 32 of 36
33. Connie OrlandoSource:BET 33 of 36
34. Syleena JohnsonSource:BET 34 of 36
35. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019Source:BET 35 of 36
36. Kiana DancieSource:BET 36 of 36
Congrats to the winners and nominees!
Best Gospel Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.
YOU WILL WIN
Jekalyn Carr; Allen Carr & Jekalyn Carr, songwriters
WON’T HE DO IT
Koryn Hawthorne
NEVER ALONE (Winner)
Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin & Victoria Kelly, songwriters
CYCLES
Jonathan McReynolds Featuring DOE; Jonathan McReynolds, songwriter
A GREAT WORK
Brian Courtney Wilson; Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson & Brian Courtney Wilson, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.
RECKLESS LOVE
Cory Asbury; Cory Asbury, Caleb Culver & Ran Jackson, songwriters
YOU SAY (Winner)
Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram & Paul Mabury, songwriters
JOY.
for KING & COUNTRY; Ben Glover, Matt Hales, Stephen Blake Kanicka, Seth Moslely, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
GRACE GOT YOU
MercyMe Featuring John Reuben; David Garcia, Ben Glover, MercyMe, Solomon Olds & John Reuben, songwriters
KNOWN
Tauren Wells; Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp & Tauren Wells, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.
ONE NATION UNDER GOD
Jekalyn Carr
HIDING PLACE (Winner)
Tori Kelly
MAKE ROOM
Jonathan McReynolds
THE OTHER SIDE
The Walls Group
A GREAT WORK
Brian Courtney Wilson
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.
LOOK UP CHILD (Winner)
Lauren Daigle
HALLELUJAH HERE BELOW
Elevation Worship
LIVING WITH A FIRE
Jesus Culture
SURROUNDED
Michael W. Smith
SURVIVOR: LIVE FROM HARDING PRISON
Zach Williams
Best Roots Gospel Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.
UNEXPECTED (Winner)
Jason Crabb
CLEAR SKIES
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
FAVORITES: REVISITED BY REQUEST
The Isaacs
STILL STANDING
The Martins
LOVE LOVE LOVE
Gordon Mote
RELATED: Why Kirk Franklin Wanted Tori Kelly To Come To Texas To Work On Her Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: LISTEN: Tori Kelly Releases Inspirational Song Feat. Kirk Franklin & The Hamiltones
Tori Kelly, Lauren Daigle Take Home 2019 Gospel Grammy Awards was originally published on praisedc.hellobeautiful.com