Tori Kelly, Lauren Daigle Take Home 2019 Gospel Grammy Awards

Tori Kelly

Source: Blogzworth / Radio One

Congratulations to singer Tori Kelly!

Kelly took two Grammy awards on Sunday night for Best Gospel Performance/Song for “Never Alone” featuring Kirk Frankin and Best Gospel Album for Hiding Place“. Singer Lauren Daigle took home two Grammy Awards for Best Contemporary Christian Performance/Song (“You Say“) and Best Contemporary Christian Album (Look Up Child).

Jason Crabb took home the Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album (Unexpected).

Congrats to the winners and nominees!

Best Gospel Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.

YOU WILL WIN

Jekalyn Carr; Allen Carr & Jekalyn Carr, songwriters

WON’T HE DO IT

Koryn Hawthorne

NEVER ALONE (Winner)

Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin & Victoria Kelly, songwriters

CYCLES

Jonathan McReynolds Featuring DOE; Jonathan McReynolds, songwriter

A GREAT WORK

Brian Courtney Wilson; Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson & Brian Courtney Wilson, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.

RECKLESS LOVE

Cory Asbury; Cory Asbury, Caleb Culver & Ran Jackson, songwriters

YOU SAY (Winner)

Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram & Paul Mabury, songwriters

JOY.

for KING & COUNTRY; Ben Glover, Matt Hales, Stephen Blake Kanicka, Seth Moslely, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

GRACE GOT YOU

MercyMe Featuring John Reuben; David Garcia, Ben Glover, MercyMe, Solomon Olds & John Reuben, songwriters

KNOWN

Tauren Wells; Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp & Tauren Wells, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.

ONE NATION UNDER GOD

Jekalyn Carr

HIDING PLACE (Winner)

Tori Kelly

MAKE ROOM

Jonathan McReynolds

THE OTHER SIDE

The Walls Group

A GREAT WORK

Brian Courtney Wilson

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.

LOOK UP CHILD (Winner)

Lauren Daigle

HALLELUJAH HERE BELOW

Elevation Worship

LIVING WITH A FIRE

Jesus Culture

SURROUNDED

Michael W. Smith

SURVIVOR: LIVE FROM HARDING PRISON

Zach Williams

Best Roots Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

UNEXPECTED (Winner)

Jason Crabb

CLEAR SKIES

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

FAVORITES: REVISITED BY REQUEST

The Isaacs

STILL STANDING

The Martins

LOVE LOVE LOVE

Gordon Mote

