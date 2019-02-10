You Can Buy Drake’s Old Rhyme Book For Over $32K

You can front if you want but Drake has always had bars. One of the Toronto rapper’s old rhyme books is for sale for a healthy $32,500.

TMZ reports that a notebook that the 6 God used to write down his verses between 2002 and 2005 is being put up for auction via the Moments In Time memorabilia company.

The notebook, which has his signature, was reportedly found in a dumpster in Toronto by a furniture store which happened to be owned by Drizzy’s grandfather.

However, it seems like the price went down. By the description this sounds like the same rhyme book Moments In Time was trying to sell in early 2018—for $54,000.

