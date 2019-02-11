Rap’s Cinderella Cardi B beat out a tough Best Rap Album crowd to take home the gramophone on Sunday night and in the process, she made a little bit of history too.

With her win, Cardi B is the first solo female rapper to ever take home the crown of Best Rap Album. The only other woman to have claimed to the award is Lauryn Hill who won as a member of The Fugees with The Score in 1997.

The union of Hill and Cardi seems to be coming up plenty over the last year and a half. Like Hill, Cardi is the only other female rapper to have a solo No. 1 song on the Billboard chart as “Bodak Yellow” assumed the top spot in 2017 as “Doo Wop (That Thing)” did in 1998.

The Grammys created the Best Rap Album category in 1995 with Naughty By Nature taking home the initial award. The category has been dominated by Eminem and Kanye West. Em has six wins in the category and four of Kanye’s first five albums, beginning with The College Dropout in 2005 have won the most Best Rap Album Grammys.

Congrats to Cardi on the history-making win!

RELATED: Watch Cardi B Perform “Money” At The 2019 Grammy Awards

RELATED: Okurrrr: Watch Cardi B Star In Her 2nd Pepsi Commercial [Video]

RELATED: Cardi B Covers ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Spring Fashion Issue, Twitter Rejoices [Photos]

Cardi B Makes History With Her Best Rap Album Win At The 2019 Grammys was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: