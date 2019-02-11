Our Favorite Looks and Performances from the 61st Grammy Awards

The Grammys is Music’s Biggest Night! A place where all genres come together to celebrate their accomplishments over the year and see a few great performances. Here are some of the moments that the Angie Ange in the Morning Crew really enjoyed..

Alicia Keys hosted this year and performed. She gave homage to some of our favorite while playing two pianos at the same time! Ella Mai’s face, when Alicia Keys started playing and singing her song was priceless.

Of course all of the talk was about Cardi B not only because she made history by being the first solo female artist to win Best Rap Album of the Year! She also had because she wore this Manfred Thierry Mugler 1995 20th Anniversary Dress styled by Kollin Carter and her date for the night was her husband, who she publicly announced she would be divorcing a months ago. They were very lovey dovey on the red carpet and on stage while she accepted her award.

Another special Cardi moment was when she dedicated her award to Mac Miller, who committed suicide in september and was also nominated for Best Rap Album.

Here are some more moments from last night that we can’t get enough of…

