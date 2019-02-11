Towson Woman Slashes Boyfriend in the Face Repeatedly

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!

Baltimore County Police arrested a woman Sunday for slashing her boyfriend’s face with a knife.

This all unfolded in Towson on Allegheny Avenue. According to Fox Baltimore, officers were called to the scene of a violent domestic incident.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The woman was arrested at the scene. Charges against her are pending.

